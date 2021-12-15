Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €85.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

ETR BFSA opened at €62.50 ($70.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.75 and a 200 day moving average of €64.55. Befesa has a 1 year low of €45.95 ($51.63) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($81.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

