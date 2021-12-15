BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.13.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $29.87 on Wednesday, hitting $248.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $222.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.49 and its 200-day moving average is $340.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,433 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 74.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

