BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) PT Raised to $20.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $8.19 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

