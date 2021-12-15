BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) PT Raised to $20.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.20% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $8.19 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.