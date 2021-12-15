Ben Thompson Purchases 24 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.25) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($413.90).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.62), for a total value of £733,150 ($968,878.02).

Shares of MAB1 traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,305 ($17.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,751. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 762 ($10.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.82). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £694.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

