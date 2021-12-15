Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 13th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $857.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

