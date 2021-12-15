Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 254.2% from the November 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BENE. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Context Advisory LLC increased its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BENE opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.