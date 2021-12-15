Berenberg Bank Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.21 ($72.15).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €49.30 ($55.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.49. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €47.11 ($52.93) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($68.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

