BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.50 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.29 or 0.08189120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.49 or 0.99962597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

