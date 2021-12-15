BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) PT Lowered to $3.06

BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $3.25 to $3.06 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 237.00% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Surpasses 100,000 Users / Expecting a Stronger Q4” and dated December 6, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BIGG Digital Assets from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

BIGG Digital Assets stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22. BIGG Digital Assets has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

About BIGG Digital Assets

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

