Bing Xue Sells 5,814 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

