Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 26% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $524.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,202,752 coins and its circulating supply is 23,063,504 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

