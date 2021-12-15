Biswap Price Tops $1.77 on Major Exchanges (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $280.65 million and approximately $39.75 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Biswap has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00003619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.43 or 0.08181178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,862.96 or 0.99703981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 173,928,926 coins and its circulating supply is 158,259,639 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

