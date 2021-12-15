Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.16 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $262.67 million and $7.16 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.00 or 0.00046938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001412 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003624 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,013 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

