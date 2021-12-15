Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years.

BGX stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

