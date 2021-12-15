Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years.
BGX stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
