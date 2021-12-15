Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

