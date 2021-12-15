Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $184,330.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $184,330.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00196997 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

