Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 62,379 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $936,308.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $7,578,689.60.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,075. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,498,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,323,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.