Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 221.3% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BSGA opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

