BMO Capital Markets Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMMC. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.94.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.10 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The firm has a market cap of C$651.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.52.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

