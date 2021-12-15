Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

BNE traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.99. 10,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.52. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.13.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

