Boosted Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $193,038.96 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $193,038.96 and $6,778.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00006805 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.18 or 0.07880802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,359.74 or 0.99923522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

