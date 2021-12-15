Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 60.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BOOT opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

