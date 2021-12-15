Bosideng International Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:BSDGY)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2454 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of BSDGY stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

Separately, CLSA initiated coverage on Bosideng International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

