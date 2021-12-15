Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group cut Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Bossard stock opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. Bossard has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

