Bray Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1,784.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

