Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 37,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

