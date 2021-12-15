Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

