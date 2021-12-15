Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s previous close.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

BRZE opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a 12-month low of $55.73 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

