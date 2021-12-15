Brian Daniel Murphy Buys 2,718 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AOUT opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

