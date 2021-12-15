Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.83.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
