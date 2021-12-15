Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $116.39 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average is $145.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.