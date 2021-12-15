Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

BMY stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.