Britvic (BVIC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Britvic (LON: BVIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2021 – Britvic is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($12.95) price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,075 ($14.21) to GBX 1,120 ($14.80). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 935 ($12.36). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LON:BVIC traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 923.50 ($12.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 896.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 936.12. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 726 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.88), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($333,248.98). Insiders bought a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $40,380 in the last three months.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

