Britvic (LON:BVIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 980 ($12.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BVIC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 870 ($11.50) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 935 ($12.36) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.21) to GBX 1,120 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 996.88 ($13.17).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 916.50 ($12.11) on Tuesday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 726 ($9.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 896.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 936.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 17.70 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

