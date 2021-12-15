Britvic plc Declares Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4501 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

