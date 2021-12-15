Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.53.

CE traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $160.17. 27,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

