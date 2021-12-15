Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.