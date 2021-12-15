Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post sales of $702.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $693.80 million. ITT reported sales of $708.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.18.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. ITT has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 28,068.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 133,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

