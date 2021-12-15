Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) PT at $58.33

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Essent Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.63 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

