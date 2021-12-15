Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) PT at $47.50

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,006,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 514,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Tapestry by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.