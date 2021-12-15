Brokers Issue Forecasts for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

ADM stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

