Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.04 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,677.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,764.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,731.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

