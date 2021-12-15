Brokers Set Expectations for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.65. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $23.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $103.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $125.07 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AZO opened at $1,999.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,831.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,654.09. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,028.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

