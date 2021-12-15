BSClaunch (BSL) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $280,851.83 and approximately $585,002.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.30 or 0.08207357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.10 or 1.00141278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

