Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 90.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

