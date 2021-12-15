Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $76.64 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 173,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

