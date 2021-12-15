Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1458 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of BURBY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 68,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $32.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.