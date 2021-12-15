Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Drew C. Brees Purchases 3,625 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

