BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $142,298. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

