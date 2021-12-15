Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 109,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 124,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

